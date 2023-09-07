Watch more videos on Shots!

Michael Goodall, will compete against nine other tradespeople from across the UK at the national final this month, with the aim of winning the coveted title and the ultimate £20,000 trade bundle.

The 35-year-old has 20 years of experience in the trade and impressed judges during the semi-final stage with his entrepreneurial vision, demonstrating how he has grown his own successful business since entering the trade at 15 years old through an apprenticeship.

Michael, who owns iPlumb in Morley, said: “I’m really proud to have made it to the final of this coveted award. I love being part of the trade and my long term goal is to support as many other people as possible to enjoy a rewarding and successful career in the industry. To be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson would be a dream come true.”

Michael Goodall, will compete against nine other tradespeople from across the UK at the national final. Picture: Screwfix Awards

The Screwfix Top Tradesperson attracted more than 1,000 applications this year, with just 10 making the final stage. The final will take place at Screwfix LIVE on Friday, September 22, where Michael will have the chance to highlight his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the trade in front of a panel of industry experts.

The panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 champion, Toby Peacock.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix and judge of the competition, said: “At Screwfix, we know how invaluable tradespeople are to both our economy and the local communities in which they work. Our Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition shines a light on inspirational tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers, their colleagues, and the next generation of tradespeople, day in, day out.

“The previous winners of the award are truly outstanding professionals, role models and ambassadors for the trade, and earned their spot in the Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame. I’m looking forward to crowning our 2023 champion in September and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”