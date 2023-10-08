Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Leeds Pick Your Own: Amazing pictures from Kemps Farm in Horsforth where 70,000 pumpkins are ready for harvest

Hundreds of thousands of pumpkins are ready to be harvested at this Leeds farm.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Renowned for its pick-your-own fruit and vegetables, Kemps Farm in Horsforth welcomes hundreds of visitors every year, offering berry picking through the summer and pumpkin picking in the run up to Halloween.

“We’ve got 70,000 pumpkins of all different shapes and colours,” Joe Kemp, who runs the farm with his dad Rory, said.

Our photographer visited Joe and Rory on their farm where families were enjoying the harvest.

Kemps Farm is located off West End Lane, Horsforth, LS18 5ES

1. Kemps Farm

Kemps Farm is located off West End Lane, Horsforth, LS18 5ES Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Ethan Graham of Pudsey among the pumpkins

2. Kemps Farm

Ethan Graham of Pudsey among the pumpkins Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Face painters are on hand at the farm for an extra cost

3. Kemps Farm

Face painters are on hand at the farm for an extra cost Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There are plenty of photo opportunities among the 70,000 pumpkins at Kemps Farm

4. Kemps Farm

There are plenty of photo opportunities among the 70,000 pumpkins at Kemps Farm Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHorsforth