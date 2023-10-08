Leeds Pick Your Own: Amazing pictures from Kemps Farm in Horsforth where 70,000 pumpkins are ready for harvest
Hundreds of thousands of pumpkins are ready to be harvested at this Leeds farm.
Renowned for its pick-your-own fruit and vegetables, Kemps Farm in Horsforth welcomes hundreds of visitors every year, offering berry picking through the summer and pumpkin picking in the run up to Halloween.
“We’ve got 70,000 pumpkins of all different shapes and colours,” Joe Kemp, who runs the farm with his dad Rory, said.
Our photographer visited Joe and Rory on their farm where families were enjoying the harvest.
1 / 4