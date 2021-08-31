Leeds Photographic Society to stage first exhibition since coronavirus pandemic

PIC: Monty Trent

Leeds Photographic Society came into being in 1852 just a few months after the birth of photography.

It is now preparing to stage its first exhibition since coronavirus forced the group to adapt to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

PIC: Mark Lawrence

The exhibition of members' work in the roof space of Salts Mill in Saltaire will be held over the weekend of Friday, September 17, to Sunday, September 19, coinciding with the Saltaire Festival.

Entry is free and the show will include print displays and images projected on large screens. Members of the society will also be on hand to chat with visitors and answer any queries.

The society, which currently has over 60 members, has continued to thrive during the past 18 months, conducting a full programme of meetings via internet video link.

It aims to start its in-person meetings on - or as soon as possible after - Tuesday September 7 in Saint Edmund's Church Hall, Lidgett Park Road, Roundhay, Leeds. The aim is to stream meetings simultaneously via Zoom for members unable to attend.

PIC: Chris Charlesworth

Meetings on Tuesdays between 7.30pm and 9.30pm will include externally judged photographic competitions, discussion sessions, and illustrated presentations by both the society's own members and a series of keynote speakers.

The talks will cover areas from wildlife photography to creative landscapes and in keeping with the times, a session on iPhone photography.

President Monty Trent said whilst there are many excellent photographers in the society, its membership spans a range of skills.

He added: "We really are a friendly group and welcome new members of all abilities, whether you are an experienced photographer, or an absolute beginner looking for the inspiration to move on to the next level.

PIC: Karen Gourlay

"It’s great news that we shall resume face-to-face meetings in September as soon as we can screen them simultaneously via Zoom. This will enable all our visiting speakers, guests and members to join into the 44 exciting meetings we’ve planned for 2021/22."

The programme for the coming season and information on becoming a member can be found at: www.lps1852.org .

