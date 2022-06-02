Leeds parish priest left 'shocked' by BEM award for services to local community - one of the poorest in Britain

Father Darren Percival, 51, is the parish priest at St Hilda’s Church Cross Green and St Saviour’s Richmond Hill in Leeds.

Both are disadvantaged areas of Leeds and some of the poorest inner-city areas in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Darren Percival, 51, is the parish priest at St Hilda’s Church Cross Green and St Saviour’s Richmond Hill in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Prior to the pandemic he instigated the first ‘soup kitchen’ in the area, having noticed on his visits to parishioners that people were going without hot meals.

Speaking to the YEP, following the news, Father Darren described how the news came as a total shock as he just 'does his job'.

"I was a bit shocked at first. Two letters arrived one from inland revenue and that one - obviously one had good news and the other not so good news," he said.

"I was shocked because in my eyes I only do my job but obviously someone has thought more about it than I have."

Father Darren also regularly arranges coach trips to the seaside and other beauty spots for families who otherwise would be unable to go.

"For some children and families in our area they don't get the opportunity to go away so we take a coach to Scarborough or Northumberland and the kids get excited about the cows and sheep and castles," Father Darren explained.

"I'm fortunate enough that I can throw myself in my car and go away for the day but for some people we look after that's only a dream and not a reality."

During the pandemic Father Darren was instrumental in the creation of the local food-bank which was set up within days of the start of national lockdown in March 2020.

This went on to assist with the distribution of food, including delivering food parcels to those shielding or isolating throughout the pandemic.

He also conducted many funerals in a sensitive and personal way, visiting families before and after the funeral.

"I just wanted to give them a little dignity. I tried wherever possible if they had a garden to meet them so I could talk to them face to face about their loved one." he added.