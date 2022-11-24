Clare Chapman was inspired to start the annual collection – now in its fourth year – after her son Finley received an advent calendar during his own stay in hospital while being treated for a rare allergic disorder.

“We were in and out of hospital for long stays,” she said. “We happened to be in on December 1 and when we woke up, we got an advent calendar that one of the nurses bought out of her own money. When in hospital, you feel you are stuck in four walls and unaware of the outside world. It made me realise that someone cared.

"An advent calendar is not like a toy. It’s 24 days of happiness for kids to look forward to.”

Clare Chapman with Finley back in 2019 when they first ran an advent calendar appeal. Picture: James Hardisty

The number of calendars Clare manages to collect each year has grown from 300 in the first year to more than 1,300 calendars last year. It meant she could distribute calendars to six different hospitals in Leeds and West Yorkshire as well as to child carers through Barnardo’s.

As the reach of the campaign has grown, so has the need for different calendars that cater for the illnesses and allergies of a wide range of patients. She said: “We try to vary what we get. We get non food, dairy free, book and sensory advent calendars so everyone can get something.”

This year, there is also the added challenge of the cost of living crisis which has meant that many people have less disposable income. Clare said: “This year has been slow. Advent calendars have gone up in price from around £1 to £1.29. It will be tough. My heart is saying that we will get to every single hospital, even if I have to top up the collection myself.”

Anyone wishing to donate advent calendars can do so through the collection points at Asda Owlcotes, Morrisons Kirkstall, Bean and Gone Cafe in Pudsey, Waterloo School, Southroyd School, Primrose Hill School, Crawshaw Academy, Calverley Park School and Armley Park School.

