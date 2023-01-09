Leeds mum thanks kind-hearted stranger after losing son's birth certificate in the city centre
A Leeds mum has thanked a kind stranger who returned her baby’s birth certificate - after it flew off from her son’s buggy in the city centre.
Helen Fulton thought she’d never see the document again and was “gobsmacked” to find it in the post days later, after it blew away down the Headrow on Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old mum was out with her 10-week-old son, George, with his two birth certificates in a file under the buggy.
Helen told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It just blew from under the buggy and I was trying to chase it down the street. I managed to catch one of them, but the other one I couldn’t find for the life of me - so I assumed it would be lost in the gutter somewhere as it was raining. I thought it was lost forever.
“On Friday, the post arrived and it was in the post. I was gobsmacked. It was so nice for someone to go out their way to go out and post it - they didn’t have to do that.”
Helen posted a message on community Facebook group LeedsPlace, hoping to find the stranger behind the good deed. Residents have praised the kind-hearted act, with one commenting: “There are still a lot of lovely folk out there.”
Helen, of Colton, added: “It makes you think, there are some nice people out there, it’s not all bad. I want to say a huge thank you to them, it was really kind of them. I’d love to buy them a box of chocolates to say thank you.”