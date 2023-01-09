Helen Fulton thought she’d never see the document again and was “gobsmacked” to find it in the post days later, after it blew away down the Headrow on Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old mum was out with her 10-week-old son, George, with his two birth certificates in a file under the buggy.

Helen told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It just blew from under the buggy and I was trying to chase it down the street. I managed to catch one of them, but the other one I couldn’t find for the life of me - so I assumed it would be lost in the gutter somewhere as it was raining. I thought it was lost forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Friday, the post arrived and it was in the post. I was gobsmacked. It was so nice for someone to go out their way to go out and post it - they didn’t have to do that.”

Leeds mum Helen Fulton, 29, thought she had lost her 10-week-old son's birth certificate forever after it blew away in the city centre

Helen posted a message on community Facebook group LeedsPlace, hoping to find the stranger behind the good deed. Residents have praised the kind-hearted act, with one commenting: “There are still a lot of lovely folk out there.”