Leeds mum opens new creative venue for families

A Leeds mum-of-three has opened her second one-of-a-kind business aimed at reinventing get togethers for local families.

Faye Kenny, age 32, is already the successful owner of Boomchikkaboom, an events company that specialises in unique parties and creative workshops for children of all ages.

6 July 2019.'Our Place, Buslingthorpe Green, Leeds.

She has now opened up Our Place, a 200-capacity creative space with a family focus available to hire for a multitude of purposes. It has a café, a flexible working area for small businesses and space for creative businesses to move in long term. The renovated industrial unit just off Meanwood Road - which will be home to her events company - was opened after Faye secured more than £7,000 from family, friends and Boomchikkaboom fans through a crowd-funding campaign.

She said: “Through Boomchikkaboom I’ve run events for children of all ages all over Yorkshire and the north. My events can be pretty crazy, because I aim to create an atmosphere where kids can really let their hair down and just be kids and I’ve always struggled to find suitable venues particularly in Leeds.

“So many places say that they’re family friendly but in reality they aren’t; they’re too expensive, not safe enough, not big enough, the list goes on. I’ve learnt from everything I’ve seen (or rather, haven’t seen) and put it all under one roof at Our Place.

“It’s not just a home for Boomchikkaboom, although baby raves, messy play parties and general children’s fun will be at the heart of the space, it’s also a space to hire for photo shoots, yoga workshops and more. A true creative hub that will always put family time first.”

Faye, who completed most of the transformation herself, with help from a team of family and friends, said both of her businesses are about being less prescriptive about how families spend time together.

Faye added: “The nature of the modern family is evolving. You’ve got babies with ten-year-old siblings and step siblings and it’s not easy to find something that keeps everyone happy.”

Our Place opened on July 6. Visit www.ourplaceleeds.com.