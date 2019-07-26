Leeds mum-of-two fighting mystery illness after Greece holiday

A mum-of-two from Leeds is fighting against a mystery holiday illness after returning from Greece, her partner has revealed.

Joanne Mitchell, 44, was on holiday in Zante with her partner Steve Richardson, 51, when she started to feel ill on the final day. (June 13)

Steve and Joanne. cc Steve Richardson

After returning to the UK, Joanne's illness got worse and a week later she was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary with 'heart-attack like' symptoms.

Once at the hospital, Joanne was diagnosed with infective endocarditis - a condition which is an infection in the heart valves or endocardium.

Joanne has been in hospital for almost a month and has been told she may remain in Leeds General Infirmary for at least the next six weeks while undergoing further tests and trials.

Whilst she is in hospital she is unable to work and cannot cover her bills and the couple are unsure if their holiday insurance will cover her illness.

Zante holiday cc Steve Richardson

Steve said: "The condition is confusing doctors, there is just no definitive answer.

"We were in Greece, we came back and she started to feel ill.

"We phoned the ambulance and she went to hospital.

"A clinician said they have never seen anything like her condition before."

Steve and Joanne with Joanne's daughters Georgia and Brogan

The endocardium is the lining of the interior surfaces of the chambers of the heart.

This condition is usually caused by bacteria entering the bloodstream and infecting the heart.

Joanne - described as a 'head-strong' person by Steve - was originally 'getting on with it' and bravely fighting her condition.

However, Steve said Joanne has started to become 'scared to sleep' and she has had a lack of food due to constant testing.

Steve added: "She is really scared sleeping at the moment.

"She has had the pain controlled by the doctors and she is dealing with the pain.

"We don't know how long she will be in hospital for and financially it is really difficult."

Joanne - who has two daughters Georgia, 19, and Brogan, 16 - usually cares for Steve due to a disability which leaves him unable to work.

The couple, who have been together for four years, are now hoping for answers.

They believe the bacteria infection must have been contracted in Greece and Steve has vowed to not return to the country - where they have visited for their summer holidays in the last two years.

Steve said: "The condition is under investigation and the assumption is that she must have picked it up in Greece.

"Joanne is emotionally strained and we just want answers."

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust has been contacted for comment.