Leeds mum launches desperate appeal for missing disabled 7-year-old son

A mother has launched an appeal after her 7-year-old son went missing in Leeds today.

Mason Wilson was last seen crossing the road near the skate park in Hyde Park, Leeds at around 1pm today.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike top blue and green Nike bottoms.

Emily said her son is unable to speak due to a disability.

Emily Fearnley posted: "My son 7 year old has gone missing he has a disability he has a green Nike top blue and green Nike bottom on bat man slide last near near Hyde park on a black and orange scooter he has a disability and unable to speak please if anybody has seen ?????"

UPDATE

Mason has now been found.