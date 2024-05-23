Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inescapable mountain of debt left a Leeds family feeling trapped in a living nightmare, as they faced incessant demands to pay off thousands of pounds.

The true extent of the amount owed by a young NHS worker in the city was only discovered by her parents after the situation had spiralled out of control.

It left her feeling shameful and withdrawn, the family told the YEP.

A Leeds woman found herself trapped in a mountain of debt. Photo: marcin jucha - stock.adobe.com.

It comes as a stark new report revealed that 60 per cent of people seeking help with debt are having to borrow money just to pay household bills, and 15 per cent are skipping meals.

The findings, from charity Christians Against Poverty, came as experts argued the situation in Leeds is worsening.

Diane, from north Leeds, understands the impact it can have on a family. The 62-year-old discovered during lockdown that her daughter, who struggles with mental health issues, had fallen into extreme debt.

At the height of the crisis, she owed £16,000 – which was constantly being demanded by the authorities.

Diane said: “She took to her bed and her mental health became so fragile that she just couldn’t speak to me about it.

“The situation spiralled rapidly out of control. She was borrowing money left, right and centre.”

Her daughter later lost her job and failed to access the benefits system, as her fragile mental health and feelings of shame worsened.

Diane continued: “It had been going downhill for 12 months during the pandemic, when things became so horrific for her that she had no option but to talk to me.

“It was truly heartbreaking. I felt utterly helpless, because the problem was too big for me to address. Seeing her shame and anxiety, and not knowing which way to turn, was really upsetting as a mum.”

In a new report launched yesterday (May 22), charity Christians Against Poverty found in a survey of users across the country that in the last year:

46 per cent of respondents had considered or attempted suicide as a way out of debt before seeking help

15 per cent had skipped meals on a daily basis due to costs

59 per cent of new clients had an equivalised income level below the poverty line

60 per cent of respondents had to borrow money to pay household bills

The findings were taken from a survey of 2,367 client households that had a financial statement activated for the first time in 2023.

Helen Bolton is the Debt Centre Manager in Leeds and has worked with the charity for more than a decade. She said: “A large number of people in Leeds are in vulnerable employment – and mental health concerns are massive too.

“That means that there are people who want to work, but can’t because they are struggling so much.”

Helen Bolton, of Christians Against Poverty, with the report launched by the charity for 2024. Photo: National World.

She added: “When I started in this job, I saw a lot of people who had debt through lifestyle choices. But now, most people are in debt because they can’t afford to buy the essentials. There’s a massive proportion whose income isn’t even enough to pay the bills.”

In this region alone, Christians Against Poverty helped 173 households go debt free in the last year – which is a 35 per cent rise on the previous year. Meanwhile, the team helped 306 households clear more than £2.3 million worth of debt and pay around £390,000 back to creditors.

Diane said that in her mission to help her daughter escape debt, it felt as though barriers were put in the way of them accessing the benefits system.

She also described a constant barrage of letters arriving at their home from banks, the council and mobile phone companies as overdue payments mounted up.

Diane reached out to Christians Against Poverty, which is when they met Helen. A plan was quickly put together by advisers and – 18 months after the debt reached its highest level– the family is now debt free.

“It was like a miracle,” said Diane. “They put together a plan and it was expedited so quickly. It was just magical.”

A Debt Relief Order, which is a solution for people to deal with unpayable debts, was actioned by the charity. Helen explained: “It’s a way of declaring that you are insolvent, and it’s the principle of people being allowed to have a fresh start.”