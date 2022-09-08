Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II: City hosts formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III - latest updates
The formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III is being held at Leeds Civic Hall today.
Follow our live blog throughout the day and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 07:48
Key Events
- Queen’s coffin to begin journey to its final resting place
- Royal Family confirm funeral date
- Prince William pays tribute
- King Charles III proclaimed to nation as new head of state
Leeds Civic Hall to host formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III
It will take place at 12:45pm following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP and Lord Lieutenant in proclaiming the reign of King Charles III in a historic moment for Leeds and West Yorkshire.
Flags at all Leeds City Council civic buildings will be raised to full mast to mark the occasion.
Following the proclamations flags will be re-lowered to half-mast where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.
The short historic service is to be live streamed on Leeds City Council’s Youtube channel for people who are unable to attend.
Attendees are invited to wear a black tie/arm band or black rosette should they wish and the chance to sign the book of condolence will be offered after the service.
Queen’s coffin to begin journey to its final resting place
The Queen's coffin will begin its journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch's loyal Balmoral estate workers can say their last goodbyes.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse at 10am today (Sept 11) by six of the estate's gamekeepers, who have been tasked with the symbolic gesture, ready for a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey, which will see the Queen's coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".
Yesterday (Sept 10) the royal family received the condolences of well-wishers when they viewed floral tributes left in memory of the late Queen at her homes of Balmoral and Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince and Princess of Wales were united in grief when they went on a walkabout meeting the public close to the Berkshire castle.
Earlier that day, King Charles III had been formally confirmed as the nation's new monarch during a meeting of the Accession Council.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital - which is expected to take about six hours.
It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.
About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city's Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.
From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.
Transport bosses said an "unprecedented" amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.
In London, Charles will meet Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, at Buckingham Palace, and he will later host High Commissioners and their spouses, from countries where he is head of state, at the royal residence's Bow Room.
Princes William and Harry unite to view floral tributes
Prince William and Prince Harry joined by the Duchesses of Cornwall and Sussex have united to view the hundreds of floral tributes left by well wishers outside Windsor Castle.
People of Leeds pay tribute
The people of Leeds have gathered to lay floral tributes following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
'She was mother of the world': People of Leeds gather to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Family confirm funeral date
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
Prince William pays tribute
“It will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real”
Royal Family view floral tributes
Members of the Royal Family still present at Balmoral Castle have been viewing the hundreds of floral tributes left by well wishers following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
Great British Bake Off
Channel 4 has confirmed that the Great British Bake Off will go ahead as planned on Tuesday.
It comes as many British TV channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules during a period of mourning for the Queen.
King Charles III proclaimed to nation as new head of state
The nation's new monarch King Charles III has been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles's role as King and the name he will use was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London.
Following tradition, the new King was missing from proceedings and did not witness senior figures from national life including the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister taking part in the ceremony.
Broadcast cameras were allowed into the historic event giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries - and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.
More than 200 privy councillors - a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures - were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.
The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign - usually within 24 hours.