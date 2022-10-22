Staff at a Leeds music hall have shared their spooky stories of haunted happenings – including sightings of “bodiless legs”.

City Varieties in Swan Street is rumoured to be one of Leeds most-haunted venues, with many stories of ghostly beings being reported over the years. Ashley Pekri, head of learning and engagement at the hall, said the venue is warm and inviting for visitors during the day.

But he said that when guests have gone home, staff “start to feel a little more uncomfortable.” Staff reported sightings of ghostly beings, including bodiless legs walking up stairs and an instance when a gentleman fell asleep and saw a ghost woman standing above him.

Staff have shared their spooky stories from Leeds City Varieties (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)