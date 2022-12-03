Kenny Jenkins, 66, and Lynette Walsh, 31, both say their vehicles were filled with petrol from a diesel pump at the supermarket giant’s Guiseley store.

Kenny, a retired university lecturer, had a near-full tank but topped up his diesel-powered van on September 2. After a couple of days, he says his van began running badly, misfiring and with a serious lack of power, and he took it to a garage near his home in Otley. After mechanics tried a number of repairs - none of them successful - they opened the fuel injector and smelt petrol.

Kenny told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “They drained the tank and cleaned the system and sure enough, that was the problem. I contacted Morrisons Customer Services and they were able to track down my receipt which said diesel. Up till then I was assuming it was probably my mistake but I now knew I'd been sold contaminated fuel.”

Kenny Jenkins, 66, says he's forked out more than £750 in repairs for his van

Kenny says he’s spent around £750 in repairs for his van. “It’s still not right,” he added.

A spokesperson for Morrisons told the YEP that a “thorough” investigation into Kenny’s complaint found no trace of contamination. But after putting out an appeal on Facebook, Kenny was contacted by Lynette who said she’d had a similar experience at the Guiseley petrol station the following day.

Lynette says she filled a small amount of fuel into her near-empty tank at the same Morrisons petrol station on September 3 - and has a receipt to confirm the purchase of diesel. A few days later, her husband pulled the car out of their drive in Yeadon and it broke down at the end of the road.

After taking the car to a garage, Lynette says mechanics found unleaded petrol in the tank and she was given a sample of the fuel as evidence. The security engineer and mum-of-one says she’s forked out more than £1,500 in repairs.

Both Kenny and Lynette Walsh, 31, filled up from the Morrisons petrol station in Guiseley (Photo: Google)

Lynette added: “We had to cycle my daughter to school every day for six weeks, we were doing 60 miles a week on a bike. We were shattered. Since I’ve had the car back, I’m still having to put premium diesel in it now, which is costing me more money just to run it. It’s been a nightmare.”

In a statement, Morrisons said they are unable to comment on Ms Walsh’s case as the investigation is still ongoing. The spokesperson added: “However, with regards to Mr Jenkins' complaint, we have conducted a thorough investigation and found no trace of contamination or complaints from other customers on that day.”

Kenny and Lynette have both vowed never to return to the Otley Road petrol station. Kenny added: “If their checks have revealed nothing, then there’s obviously something wrong with their checks - because it has happened. I’m not imagining this.

