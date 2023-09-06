Leeds Minster is preparing to host a fashion show of wedding dress designs from the past 100 years.

The one-off fashion show of beautiful wedding dresses, some dating back over 100 years, will take place at Leeds Minster, from 7pm on Wednesday, September 13. As one of the most stunning wedding venues in the city, the Minster is the perfect setting to sit back and enjoy this sumptuous display of wedding dresses from the past century, right up to the present day.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 5-16 (under 5s are free) and can be purchased online via Eventbrite.

Rev'd Canon Paul Maybury, Rector of Leeds Minster, said: “We are very pleased to host this unique collection of wedding gowns. We honour the gift of marriage and the important celebration of weddings.

“Each of these wedding gowns tells a story of those who spend time selecting the most appropriate gown for them and the celebration of their wedding. These gowns represent something of the hope and the aspirations of those who committed themselves to each other, 'for better, for worse; for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish; till death us do part'.”

The fashion show will be held in association with an ongoing exhibition of wedding gowns, also at the Minster, which can be seen until 2 October (open 11am to 2pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays). Entry to the exhibition is free with no booking required.