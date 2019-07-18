Leeds medical staff get on their bikes to raise charity cash

A group of Leeds medical staff will be riding the route of an international cycling event to raise funds for a charity that has helped their hospital and patients.

More than 20 anaesthetists and theatre staff who work for Leeds hospitals will be riding the route of the UCI world cycling championships in Yorkshire in September to raise funds for Leeds Cares, the charity that supports their work.

Many of those taking part from the department are keen cyclists while others, like clinical director Dr Moira O’Meara, only cycle occasionally. She says she has already been putting in the training but admits to having “eaten some cake” too.

One couple – anaesthetist Heidi Hackney and her retired orthopaedic surgeon husband Roger – will be doing the event on a tandem.

The cyclists work at a number of the Leeds Hospitals Trust sites and are involved with 70 per cent of the departments, many which have benefitted with support from the Leeds Cares charity.

Dr O’Meara said: “Doing this event for Leeds Cares is quite motivating because the charity is for everyone and offers support across all our hospitals.

“We have seen what good support from the charity can do to enhance care for patients as well as providing new equipment in the operating theatres.”

The charity also supported nurses who promoted the hospitals’ “Think Drink” campaign, which encouraged patients preparing for their operations to be properly hydrated prior to surgery.

Leeds Cares is the official fundraising partner of the UCI Road World Championships – which runs from September 22-29 – and they’re looking for riders to take part in the Official Sportive and raise funds to benefit Leeds hospitals.

A £50 deposit allows you to sign up for the event and take one of these prestigious places.

To sign up, go to leeds-cares.org/uci or call 0113 206 8950.

All the money raised will support health and well-being initiatives at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.