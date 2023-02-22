Leeds Masterchef 2016 finalist Matt Healy shares his best pancake recipe
Masterchef finalist Matt Healy, who is from Leeds, has divulged his favourite pancake recipe in time for Pancake Day.
The award-winning chef has become a renowned success since coming runner-up on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016. He has won the Michelin Plate and was listed in the Good Food Guide, Briton’s Best Roast award by Unilever, Best Newcomer at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards and Eat Awards in 2018. He has also won Best City Centre Restaurant at the Oliver’s 2019 and shortlisted for Best Chef and Best Fine Dining in the Oliver’s 2020.
In 2021, Matt unveiled his new restaurant The Forde located on Town Street, Horsforth which has since caught the attention of the public and professional chefs alike. Along with the foundation and expansion of Gron Kafes, the opening of Matt Healy x The Foundry and his takeover of The Beehive pub, Matt’s culinary career has been going from strength to strength.
Pancake Day falls on Tuesday, February 21 this year, so we decided to get a top chef’s tips for making the best pancake.
When asked what he likes the most about Pancake Day and whether he enjoys making pancakes, Matt told the Yorkshire Post: “It’s a great opportunity to get the kids involved in the kitchen doing something fun.
“I personally love pancakes but being coeliac, I used to find it hard to eat them until I devised my own recipe.
“I have a sweet tooth so I [prefer sweet pancakes over savoury].”
Matt Healy’s best pancake recipe
His pick is a gluten free recipe for American-style fluffy pancakes.
Ingredients
200g (gluten free) self-raising flour
Half a teaspoon of bicarbonate
Half a teaspoon of baking soda
One tablespoon of icing sugar
Two eggs
Milk to bring to a heavy batter consistency
Method
Matt said: “Combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth, heat a large frying pan and add a drop of oil, using a ladle drop two dollops of pancake mix into the hot pan.
“Allow to cook for a minute or so until golden brown then flip over and repeat. You can serve them with whatever you like, go savoury and add some crispy smoked bacon and maple syrup or simply with some lemon juice and sugar.”
And voila. Matt Healy’s easy-to-make gluten free pancakes are ready to serve.