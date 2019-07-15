Leeds man who died after being hit by a car in Stanningley Road named by police

Have your say

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Leeds, as officers continue to appeal for witnesses.

Shane Grimes

Shane Grimes, 30, from Bramley, died at the scene of the crash in Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

He had been a pedestrian hit by a blue Skoda Fabia at 10.58pm on Saturday July 13th.

The Skoda was travelling away from Leeds towards Stanningley Bypass.

The driver, a 20-year-old old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Floral tributes have been attached to a lamp post on the Leeds-bound side of Stanningley Road, near its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

A message attached to one of the floral tributes reads: "Rest in peace, sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, sleep tight xxx."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13190356285.