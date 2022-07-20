Leeds man transforms Fiat Punto with charity shop toys to spread joy across city

Darren Bond, 53, told the YEP he loves driving the car around Leeds.

Darren has spent the last two months using items from charity shops including Kirkstall Road's 'Revive' to create the dramatic design for the car.

He has also used toys from his children and vibrant paint for the stand out design.

Darren, from Horsforth, said he enjoys making people smile and is stopped constantly for pictures and a chat when he is in the car.

He now plans to spend his time driving it around the city to spread joy and to help with charity projects.

Speaking to the YEP, he said: "The amount of people who have stopped me and smiled is crazy,

"I suffer from depression, the driving really does cheer me up.

"I always give a wave to those I pass and have stopped so many times for a conversation."