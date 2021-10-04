Tom Watkins, 27, was just seven-years-old when his father Marcus was left wheelchair bound following an accident in 2002.

Tom is running the Yorkshire marathon on October 17 to raise funds for the Ethos charity based in Shropshire where his father was a trustee for 14 years.

Tom Watkin and his flatmate Nick Elms after completing the Leeds Half Marathon.

“Fundraising for Ethos is a token of appreciation for the hard work that so many have put in. Ethos is such an important organisation but is often overlooked so I felt I wanted to do my little bit to help

and raise money for organisations that help others in the same situation as my dad,” said Tom.

Ethos runs three bungalows which aim to provide adapted accommodation and support for people who have suffered life-changing injury or illness as well as providing help in finding a new permanent home to suit each client’s needs.

Tom, who first started running during four years working in China, works as an acoustic consultant in Leeds and will be running the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon.

His first 10k run was on the Great Wall of China and he has since completed half marathons including the Leeds Half Marathon in September this year plus an ultra marathon spread over two days but this will be his first full marathon.

“The training has been going really well. I have completed a 22.5 mile run and now it’s a case of keeping the mileage up ready for October 17th. I’ve really enjoyed the training and can’t wait for the actual event,” he said.

Tom further explained that his family had received huge support at the time of his father’s accident which helped the family to get through. He has already raised over £1,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance where his father is a major fundraiser.

Bursting with pride, dad Marcus explained: “The whole family including his mum Ann and brother George are very proud of Tom's achievements. We're confident he will enjoy the Yorkshire marathon run and hopefully raise some funds for Ethos Oswestry who I enjoyed supporting as a charity for many years following my spinal injury in 2002 when Tom was only seven-years-old”

Ethos chief executive, Fae Dromgool, said that the charity was very appreciative of Tom’s support and fundraising efforts stating: “It is because of the generosity of people like Tom that we can achieve anything at all and a simple thank you doesn’t do his efforts justice. We really do appreciate Tom’s generosity in giving his time, effort and support.”

Anyone who would like to support Tom in his efforts can do so here.