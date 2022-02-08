Leeds man starts Roundhay Park charity race after being diagnosed with leukaemia

Tony Abramson, 72, from Alwoodley, has launched the Roundhay Park May 10k, to raise funds for and awareness of Blood Cancer UK and St Gemma's Hospice.

It comes after he discovered that he had been living with undiagnosed leukaemia for several years.

Tony said: “In 2020 I was referred to a haematologist and, in March 2021, started treatment.

“For as long as I can remember I have run or cycled virtually daily.

"Thanks to my remarkable medication, my wayward blood counts have normalised. It has been possible for me to continue to run every day due to investment in research yielding numerous discoveries, game-changing remedies and far better outcomes for many with blood cancer.”

The retired finance director came up with the idea for the charity race, as his life-long friend was also diagnosed with blood cancer.

Tony said: “However, my best friend’s blood condition, myeloma, was a stark contrast.

"Other blood cancers can be more aggressive with fewer effective treatment options and more distressing outcomes. With further investment in research, treatments will continue to improve with more lives saved.

“I have launched the Roundhay Park May 10k to raise funds and awareness for Blood Cancer UK and St Gemma’s Hospice.

"It’s going to be a great event and I hope seasoned and new runners, friends and families, the elderly and young, will take part and raise lots of vital funds for these two great charities.”

The 10k trail race, for ages 16 plus, and a 2.5km family fun run, for all ages and abilities including walkers, will take place on Sunday, May 22 at Roundhay Park starting at 9:30am.

It will start near West Avenue on Soldiers’ Field, Roundhay Park.

The 2.5k family fun run will start at 9:40am.

Entry fees range from £10 per person for the fun run, £18 for affiliated 10k runners and £20 for unaffiliated 10k runners.

All finishers will receive a medal and, for the 10k run, there will be prizes and trophies for the leading female, male and veteran runners.

Danielle Richards, lead regional relationship manager, Blood Cancer UK, North said: “We are so grateful to Tony and his supporters for all they are doing to help us beat blood cancer.

"More than half of British adults cannot name any symptom of blood cancer despite it being the fifth most common cancer and third biggest cancer killer in the UK.

"Getting diagnosed as early as possible can really help improve the success of treatment for a number of types of blood cancer.

"Raising funds and awareness is so important, and wonderful events like the Roundhay run are key to our mission to manage and ultimately eliminate this disease.”

Jenny Sellers, senior fundraiser at St Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds, said: “We are delighted that Tony is supporting the work of the Hospice.

"He is planning this exciting event in aid of important charities, and we are proud to be involved.

"Every penny raised will really make a difference to the lives of local people needing expert end of life care, including their loved ones. St Gemma’s Hospice only exists thanks to the generosity of our community and individuals like Tony, so we are truly thankful.”

A website, with more information including FAQs, can be found at Roundhay Park May 10k.