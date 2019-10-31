Leeds man grew absolutely GIANT prize-winning pumpkin 'as a bet'

Richard Mann, 36, has created a spectacle in his front garden by carving up the prize-winning pumpkin he grew in Victoria Pit allotments.

He picked it last Thursday and entered it into the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show on Friday, winning first prize for heaviest pumpkin.

The 650lb whopper is heavier than the average domestic pig.

The pumpkin on Richard's front lawn.

“It started as a bet between me and my mate, who could grow the bigger pumpkin," Richard said.

“We’d grown quite a big pumpkin and fancied seeing how well it would do

“We grow everything - giant marrows, carrots, mainly stuff you can eat and dahlias too.

“It’s just a hobby, we eat all the veg and give anything leftover to friends and family.

Richard Mann with his giant 291.7k pumpkin at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (Photo: Tony Johnson).

“My mum and my wife’s mum cook the Christmas dinners using our veg.”

Richard, who also won third heaviest rhubarb at the show. is married to wife Sarah Higgins, 35, an accountant.

They both enjoy gardening on a weekend.

Speaking about his spooky creation, inspired by online designs, Richard said: “The kids will hopefully enjoy it and we have a lot of them asking if it’s real.

The pumpkin lit up at night.

“We’ll have it in the garden, then cut it up and put it in the compost bin.