Leeds man finally takes a bite from The Big Apple after 10 years of saving for dream New York trip
A Leeds man with special needs who spent more than a decade saving up for a trip to New York has finally turned his dream into a reality.
David Day jetted out to The Big Apple, accompanied by his support worker, where he enjoyed a whirlwind tour of the city’s most famous sites including the Statue of Liberty, Broadway, Ground Zero, One World Trade Center, The Empire state Building, the Rockefeller Center, Central Park and Fifth Avenue.
Having spent 10 years saving up for the once-in-a-lifetime journey, he was also given a cash boost by charity Hft, which supports adults with learning difficulties.
Helen Stewart, David’s longstanding support worker, said: “From the very start we knew the trip was going to be extra special - David was invited to meet the pilot in the plane’s cockpit before hopping in a big yellow taxi to kick things off.
“Our first big stop was to Staten Island by ferry in amazing blue-sky weather. After a return journey past the Statue of Liberty, we landed at the World Trade Centre. We took the opportunity to visit Ground Zero and view the memorial before heading to the very top of the Empire State Building.”
During their stay they watched three Broadway shows, and the Santaland shopping experience at the famous department store, Macy’s.
They also managed to secure a reservation for Tea at The Plaza, despite being fully booked until the end of January.
There was also still time to join the crowds for the Saks Fifth Avenue light show.
Helen said: “All of these experiences were beyond enjoyable and memorable, not forgetting the countless trips to Christmas markets, breakfast diners and a few Irish pubs along the way.”
“If you could see all the photos I’ve got here you’d see there is not one single photo where David hasn’t got the biggest Cheshire Cat grin. I can’t even describe the feeling; being able to make his New York wish come true is something I’ve wanted for him for so long.
“There were quite a lot of things to put in place, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”
David added: “Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen for me. It was everything I have dreamed of and more.”