Leeds man diagnosed with Parkinson's at 21 now a proud single father and loves to jet ski

John Granahan, now 51, first experienced symptoms of the debilitating disease - characterised by unintended and uncontrollable movements - as a teenager. And 30 years after he was diagnosed, the computer technician wants to show other people what can be done.

John said: "The first memory I ever have of my Parkinson’s is when I was 13 in English class. I’ll never forget it. I put my foot on the floor and started shaking and I couldn’t stop it.

“Gradually it got worse and worse and when I left school at 16 to start an electrical apprenticeship it really started getting noticeable. I remember going to see doctors when I was 16, 17, 18 and they would say to me, ‘Stop drinking and smoking and you’ll be fine’.

Leeds dad John Granahan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 21, on holiday in Gran Canaria last year when he went on a jet ski

“I was diagnosed in February 1993 and it was the happiest day of my life. Because I knew there was something not right."

John struggled to come to terms with the diagnosis initially, only going outside at night. But, aged 23, he decided to embrace life. And he has since gone on to enjoy a 25-year career in IT, raise his daughter Olivia, 13, and get into extreme sports like jet-skiing and parasailing.

John said: “People are very surprised when they hear I was diagnosed so young. The main reaction I get is, ‘But that’s an old person’s disease?’. You do get a lot of disgusting looks and snide comments but it is what it is and once I accepted myself it made it a lot easier.”

John works at the University of Leeds and is single father to his daughter Olivia, whose mother Adele died seven years ago.

John with his daughter Olivia, 13

He said: “I worry more about what people say to Olivia than what they say to me. She’s very defensive and really protective of me. When we go out she says to me, ‘If someone says something to you, I’ll do something’.

"But the kids that know anything about Parkinson’s are actually very accepting of it. There are things I can’t do as a dad because of my Parkinson’s and it is quite hard on her when I’m bad.

“I had a blood clot in 2019 and had to learn to walk again and my speech goes from time to time, I fall over a lot and she often picks me up. But I love her to pieces and she’s my world.”

John added: “Last year I was on holiday in Gran Canaria with my daughter and we went on a boat trip. They said I could do jet-skiing so we did that and some parasailing.

“Two hours later I could hardly move. It was the most uncomfortable flight home I’ve ever had in my life. When I got back people at work told me ‘John, what were you doing on a jet ski?’.