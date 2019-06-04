Leeds Male Voice Choir entertains audiences in Budapest

Leeds Male Voice Choir has been entertaining audiences in Budapest, by performing a ‘challenging repertoire’ alongside a host of Hungarian and Slovakian choirs.

Musical director Tim Knight said: “It’s been a wonderful weekend and a great opportunity to perform some challenging repertoire including Bach, Mozart, Casals, Mendelssohn and Faure in the stunning St Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest. The choir certainly rose to the challenge.”

The choir will next perform in Leeds on Saturday, June 22 in St Stephen’s Church in Kirkstall. They will perform music for a summer evening, including ballads, classical pieces and songs from the shows. Visit bit.ly/2KsL3W3 or leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk for more information or to book.