Lucky players living in Marshall Street, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named a winner in the Monday-Friday daily prize draw.

The LS6 2SQ postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of six, and the winning cash will land straight in their bank accounts.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws, including the daily draw, Saturday Millionaire Street and £30,000 Sunday Street Prize.