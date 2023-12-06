Leeds lottery winners: Lucky Morley residents win up to £6,000 in People's Postcode Lottery
Lucky players living in Marshall Street, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named a winner in the Monday-Friday daily prize draw.
The LS6 2SQ postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of six, and the winning cash will land straight in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws, including the daily draw, Saturday Millionaire Street and £30,000 Sunday Street Prize.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.