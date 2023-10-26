Boaters in Leeds fear their way of life could be under threat amid concerns that the closure of toilet facilities are a sign of things to come.

For years, the city has been popular as a destination to explore by boat, with picturesque suburbs like Rodley, Kirkstall and Woodlesford reachable on the city's canal network.

That’s why boaters were disappointed to learn back in June that the Canal and River Trust would be closing its toilet emptying facilities near to the Royal Armouries Museum following “a period of misuse”.

According to those who use the network, the closure has put considerable distance between the nearest services at either side of the city – and could mean that canal users will be less likely to stay in the city for longer periods.

Frankie Owens and husband Greg, both 48, have spent the last decade aboard their beloved narrowboat ‘Forever Changes’, but are concerned about the closure of toilet emptying facilities in Leeds.

In a statement issued this week, the trust apologised for the closure and insisted that “alternative locations” for a new facilities block were being looked at.

Frankie Owens and husband Greg, both 48, have spent the last decade aboard their beloved narrowboat ‘Forever Changes’. The pair feel a strong connection to Leeds, having lived in the area for more than two decades. They also run a business in the city centre.

Frankie explained: “With the services in Leeds closed, the nearest in either direction are at Apperley Bridge and Castleford. It would take quite an experienced boater to cover that distance in 12 hours, because there are a lot of quite challenging locks and some heavy bridges.

"But the Canal and River Trust says there should be no more than a day’s cruising between services, which they define that as between five and seven hours.”

Toilet cassettes have to be emptied regularly, but the frequency varies from boater to boater depending on how many people live aboard. For Frankie and Greg, it’s at least once a fortnight, but sometimes it can be as often as every 10 days.

She continued: “Part of my concern is that there are lots of places here that are really nice to stop at. Typically we’d stay in some areas of Leeds for a week or so. But if you’re having to rush through, it will take those areas away from us.”

"The closure of the facilities in Leeds could be the trust taking the attitude that it’s only the people of Leeds, so it doesn’t matter – in which case I object as a proud Leeds resident – or it could be that they’re going to do this all over the system, in which case my whole way of life is threatened as a boater.”

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “The trust apologises that the boater facilities at Leeds remain temporarily out of action. We've had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close these facilities following a considerable period of misuse.