Leeds Libraries will be helping to grant the wish for George, who suffers with Ebstein anomaly - a rare heart defect from birth that can lead to growth of the heart and heart failure.

George has been a fan of the Ghostbusters franchise since he was six years old, and even took his Ghostbuster figurines into his third open-heart surgery in 2020.

Pictured is the East Midlands Ghostbusters with George. Photo: The East Midlands Ghostbusters

“When I’m in hospital, it’s a bit scary," George said.

"But just like the Ghostbusters, I try to face my fears. I try to be brave.”

This month, the team at Leeds Libraries will be turning Leeds Central Library into a haunted house filled with ghosts and ghouls.

The East Midlands Ghostbusters, a non-profit fan group of the franchise, will also be taking part.

George (centre) has been a fan of the Ghostbusters franchise since he was six years old. Photo: The East Midlands Ghostbusters

Rhian Isaac, senior librarian for Leeds City Council, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Make-A-Wish to bring George’s wish to life.

“George’s story touched the hearts of the Leeds Libraries team from the moment we heard it, and we hope that we can help create a memory that George and his family will remember forever.”

Also special is George’s mode of transportation to the library, with the sci-fi fan being driven to the venue in the iconic Ghostbusters car, Ecto-1.

Make-A-Wish UK have helped to organise George’s wish.

The charities’ aim is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Jason Suckley, chief executive at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “When a child like George is diagnosed with a critical condition, the joy of childhood is brought to an abrupt end with treatment plans, hospital appointments and worry taking over.