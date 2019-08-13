Leeds law firm becomes first sponsor of Simon on the Streets’ annual sleep out

Leeds law firm BW Legal has been announced as the first headline sponsor of Yorkshire homelessness charity Simon on the Streets’ annual sleep out event.

Sleep with Simon, on September 26, is expected to welcome 200 people to the Royal Armouries in Leeds, where they will sleep outside for one night to learn about some of the harsh realities that rough sleepers experience on the streets.

For the first time, families are invited to take part, with children aged 10 and over welcome to join in the sleep-out with an adult.

In 2018 the Leeds event raised £25,000, which has helped Simon on the Streets to support rough sleepers in West Yorkshire over the last twelve months.

Founded in 1999, the organisation offers street-support to individuals who have complex needs and cannot access mainstream services, due to behavioural issues or mental illness.

BW Legal has supported Simon on the Streets through a variety of fundraising activities since January 2019.

Rachael Withers, CEO, said: “Homelessness is on the rise across the country and has a devastating impact on those individuals affected by it. It’s a subject matter close to our hearts and being a Leeds-based firm, we have seen the growing number of homelessness in the area and we wanted to be a small part of making an impact in helping those in our city.”

The Sleep with Simon event will include a performance from Commoners Choir, a keynote speaker and a unique bedtime story from drama arts group. Catering will be provided by Rapid Relief Team, Bean Rover and Manjit’s Kitchen.

To book, visit bit.ly/2ZZDJpU