Leeds lad heads into Love Island villa

A Leeds lad has become the latest addition to the Love Island Villa.

Tom Walker, 29, said he is looking for "someone that I can be myself around".

The male model said: "I don't have to play anything up or play anything down.

"Someone who has got an energy for life, enjoys travelling and socialising."

At 29, Tom is going to be the oldest boy going into the house

The arrival of Tom and fellow model Jordan Hames was teased at the end of Sunday night's instalment of the ITV2 show.

Both boys have already picked Elma Pazar as a potential love interest.

And Jordan may ruffle feathers as he has said that Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Anna Vakili are also on his "radar".

Jordan, 24, from Manchester, said he thinks he will bring "good energy" to the villa.

He said he likes his hair and would rate himself as a "solid 9.8 out of 10".

"Not quite a 10, no one is perfect," he said.