Dozens of children and their parents braved an early January morning start to take on the weekly park run in Leeds.

A total of 84 juniors took part in the weekly 2km run today (Sunday) at Roundhay Park in the brisk morning weather. The event has been held since 2014 and was the first in the country to be held on a weekly basis.

Run director Gerwynn Sheen said: “It’s brilliant for those getting in to running but there’s a really good spread of those who are club runners coming as well. It gives children an opportunity to run with their families and parents.

“As a volunteer it’s very rewarding. You get a good feeling of supporting a community event which betters fitness and health.”

To find out more about the junior park run click here.

1. Junior Park Run Annabelle Barker, four assisted by Phil and Becky of Horsforth Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2. Junior Park Run The start with winner Joseph Urquhart, white trainers, of Valley Striders hitting the front Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. Junior Park Run The 84 runners set off. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4. Junior Park Run A smile from finisher Harriet Driver, six, of East Keswick Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales