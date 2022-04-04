Leeds jobs: 7 new openings at the White Rose, including Retail Team Leader at Superdry

Other exciting opportunities include a Sales Assistant at Pandora.

Here are the seven newly available roles.

Superdry - Retail Team Leader

Successful candidates will put the stores values and and consumers at the heart of everything they do, while passionately using their local knowledge and sales expertise to deliver the ultimate brand experience.

They will also be expected to confidently make important decisions about what’s best for our consumers, including taking on ownership for handling consumer issues in store.

Pandora - Sales Assistant

Sales Assistants work on a rotational shift-basis, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Coached by the store management, Sales Assistants lead the success of the store by influencing sales, excelling in customer service, and sharing their knowledge of the product and brand.

Goldsmiths - Sales Consultant

Sales Consultants are dedicated team players with a passion for delivering excellent customer service to ensure that everyone has an exceptional experience in Goldsmiths Stores.

Working towards personal and team targets, successful candidates will play a key role in the success of the store; developing and continually updating your product knowledge and jewellery expertise.

Optical Express - Patient Advisor

Patient advisors are the friendly face of Optical Express' clinics, welcoming patients and supporting them through their journey to 'crystal clear vision.'

Successful candidates will be expected to build relationships with patients, ensuring regular communication before and after treatment.

Footasylum - Store Supervisor

Involved with staff at all levels, including managing, motivating and training employees while ensuring the relevant HR procedures are followed.

Responsible for cash management and opening/closing of the store. Candidates will also be responsible for ensuring the store are following market trends and implementing shop merchandising to maximise sales.

Juice - Juice Artist

Have a high-energy, outgoing personality and know how to exceed guests' expectations.

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products. Also responsible for opening and closing the store.

Graveleys Fish & Chips - Counter Staff

The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience.

They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.