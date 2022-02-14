Leeds jobs: 11 new openings at local schools including family support worker and teaching assistant

Other exciting opportunities available in the Leeds school system include a teaching assistant and an exam invigilator.

Here are 11 teaching opportunities currently available.

The role of family support worker is one of many other exciting opportunities available in the Leeds school system. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA.

Family Support Worker - BCM Cluster based at Cockburn School

Salary: 23,277 - £24,818 per annum.

Beeston, Cottingley & Middleton Cluster would like to welcome a Family Support Worker to join their team and work to engage parents and families in order to improve outcomes for children. The work supports children and young people to fully access self-development and educational opportunities in schools and other settings.

The successful candidate will have previous experience, be accurate, enthusiastic and flexible, with excellent prioritisation skills.

Level 3 Teaching Assistant - Westwood Primary School

Salary: C3.

Westwood Primary School are looking for a committed, caring and enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to join their staff. As part of the role you will be working 1:1 with a child in reception for for half of the week and the other half Reception Teaching Assistant.

The schools prides itself on offering a warm and welcoming school environment where happy and highly skilled colleagues will support you.

Appointments made are subject to an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks.

Early Years Teaching Assistant - Scholes (Elmet) Primary School

Salary: B1 £9.81 to £10.21 per hour.

The ideal candidate will have experience in working in the Early Years 0-5, with knowledge of the EYFS curriculum. They should have good skills in English and Maths and knowledge of the EYFS curriculum.

Successful applicants will demonstrate personal qualities of dedication, patience, flexibility and humour. They will be able to work collaboratively as part of a team as well as respond quickly to the changing needs of the school and individual children.

Classroom Teacher - Shakespeare Primary School

Salary: MPS/UPS.

The successful candidate will be a highly motivated person who has shown they are an excellent classroom practitioner and approaches their work with enthusiasm, resilience and creativity.

The candidate must also enjoy the challenge of delivering the highest levels of success for children and is able to work as part of a team and engage with parents to support children’s learning.

Teaching Assistant - Allerton Grange School

Salary: A3/B1 Level 3 to 6 (£12,916 rising to £13,842).

Allerton Grange School are looking for a talented individual to join their teaching assistant team to support their SEND students.

The role will be term time plus 5 days, 30 hours per week. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is skilled in this area and passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people.

Technician (Food & Art) - Allerton Grange School

Salary: Grade A1/3 (£16,286 rising to £16,829).

Allerton Grange School are looking for a talented individual to join their Technology and Art faculty. This is an interesting and varied role and would suit someone who has practical technology experience with good organisation and inter-personal skills.

Successful candidates must be someone who is pro-active, with a strong team ethic and the ability to support the whole team, with training if required.

Administrative Assistant (General) - Allerton Grange School

Salary: B1 level 4 to 6 (£16,248 rising to £17,147).

Allerton Grange School is looking for an administrative assistant to join their support staff team. The suitable candidate would work alongside colleagues within the main school office and assist, at times, with reception desk duties dealing with both parents and students.

This is an interesting and varied role that would suit someone who has some administration experience and who is looking to develop their career in business focused environment.

Examination Invigilator - Allerton Grange School

Salary: B3 Level 7 (£10.41 per hour).

The Invigilation role will be to oversee internal and external examinations as directed by the Lead Invigilator.

The successful candidate will be offered suitable training.

School Business Manager - Hunslet Moor Primary School

Salary: PO2- PO3 (£32,910 rising to £38,890.

The Governing Body are looking to appoint a School Business Manager who is attracted to the challenges and opportunities that working as part of the Hunslet Moor community brings.

The successful candidate will join the School’s Senior Leadership Team and be expected to make a significant contribution to the running of the School.

Teaching Assistant – Level 1 - Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School

Salary: A1/B1 Level 1 (negotiable depending on experience).

Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School are looking for an enthusiastic, friendly and caring Teaching Assistant to support a child with additional needs in their Reception class.

The role is for 30 hours per week to work over five days, which will include half hour unpaid lunchbreak. It would suit someone with experience of SEND or someone who is eager to develop their skills in supporting children with SEND.

Teaching Assistant – Level 1 - Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School

Salary: A1/B1 Level 1 (negotiable depending on experience).

Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School are looking for an enthusiastic, friendly and caring Teaching Assistant. The role is for 19.5 hours per week to work over three days, which will include half hour unpaid lunchbreak.

The role is to work as part of general class support as well as supporting children with additional needs. It would suit someone with experience of Key Stage 1 and experience of supporting children with additional needs.