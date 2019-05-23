Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs announce new album Duck ahead of massive Elland Road show

Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs today revealed details of their new album – and it comes complete with a very intriguing title.

The album, simply called Duck, will be released on July 26, with one track, Record Collection, out now.

The front cover of Duck.

And the Kaisers are confident their latest set of songs will strike a chord with their loyal army of fans, both in Leeds and across the rest of the world.

Bassist Simon Rix said: "We wanted to do something that had a Kaiser Chiefs DNA but still try and do something different. It has the right spirit.”

Record Collection was one of the first tracks that came together when the band started work early last year on what will be their seventh studio album.

Kaisers frontman Ricky Wilson said: "It’s a vibe. It’s about the internet and frustration with the internet, about how it rules our lives, but we don’t really understand what it is and how we just click accept.”

Looking ahead to the release of the album, Wilson added: "It’s more exciting than it’s ever been.

"Every time there’s a big obstacle, it just gets blown away in the wind like a dandelion.

"We’re still selling out arenas but under the radar. We can make albums forever.”

Duck has been recorded and mixed with producer Ben H Allen, who collaborated with the band on their chart-topping 2014 album Education, Education, Education & War.

Additional mixing duties were handled by Mark 'Spike' Stent, who worked on the Kaisers' early single Everyday I Love You Less And Less.

Details of the album have been announced ahead of the band's massive homecoming show at Leeds United's Elland Road ground on Saturday, June 8.