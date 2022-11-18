Leeds Indian restaurant Sheesh Mahal to temporarily close as 'movie being filmed' on Kirkstall Road
A popular Leeds Indian restaurant has announced it is closed next Tuesday, due to a “movie” being filmed at the premises.
The Sheesh Mahal restaurant on Kirkstall Road is set to welcome the cameras next week, as a cryptic post on the restaurant’s Facebook page suggests a movie crew is coming to the west Leeds eatery.
The post stated: “Please Note Sheesh Mahal will be open this coming Monday and CLOSED on Tuesday, November 22, as there is another movie filmed at Sheesh.
“So sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
The restaurant did not disclose who was filming on the site.
Run by owner Azram Chaudhry since a takeover in February 1990, the Sheesh Mahal is a staple on Kirkstall Road.
It has won numerous awards and is considered one of Leeds’s most popular Indian restaurants. The restaurant was the winner of Best in West Yorkshire category in the Cobra Good Curry Guide 2014.