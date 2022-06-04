Leeds Hyde Park Women+ Football Club set to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks to support local communities

Leeds Hyde Park Women+ are dedicating a summer of fundraising toward helping the transgender community and local underprivileged children.

By Flora Snelson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:45 am

Their efforts begin next weekend, when twenty players from the women's branch of Leeds Hyde Park Football Club will scale the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise money for Leeds-based charity TransLeeds and the club's ongoing community outreach work.

Founded six years ago, LHPFC was set up by Adel Chermiti in response to the need for sports provision amid a vacuum of opportunity for underprivileged children in the Hyde Park area.

In 2020, a women's team was created and what started as a training session attended by just six footballers - with no substitutes come matchday - is now a thriving community with 100+ members, with the club set to submit two league teams for the 2022/2023 season.

In the coming weeks, the women's branch is putting on a number of fundraising events in order to support the club's community-orientated mission - on the 25th of June, Hyde Park are inviting Leeds-based football teams to participate in a charity seven-a-side football tournament.

Before then, though, a group of club members will be attempting to conquer three of the Yorkshire Dales' highest peaks in one fell swoop.

Izzy Lowen, manager of the women+ side, explained the team's goal.

Leeds Hyde Park Women+ Football Club. Pic: Katie Ball.

"The women's branch of the team have been really striving to fundraise - all the fundraising we've done goes into the wider club," Lowen said.

"A lot of what we do is getting these kids into the football team.

"About 50% of the kids who come along to training are sponsored by the club, so they don't pay to train, because being part of this underprivileged sector of society - they can't afford it.

"And that's a big reason why people don't get into sports, because these socio-economic barriers are a very real factor.

Izzy Lowen (right) and Adel Chermiti (left) celebrate the club's significant achievement for Under 18s Participation, recognised by Leeds Sports Awards, with Headingley Councillor Al Garthwaite. Pic: Izzy Lowen.

"And so if you can't pay, you can still come and train, you can still come and play."

Keen to partner with a range of community causes, LHPFC women+ wanted to share the fruits of their fundraising efforts and from a shortlist of local charities, members voted to support TransLeeds, a volunteer-led support and advocacy group for transgender-identifying people in the city.

"We went for TransLeeds, which is a cause very close to a lot of people's hearts in the club," Lowen said.

"There's quite a lot of trans, non-binary, and non gender-conforming people in the club.

Hyde Park Women+ Football Club. Pic: Chloe Marshall.

"It's a very topical issue at the moment, and we feel like any support we can give - whether that's raising awareness or fundraising - it can do a world of good for our own members and people that we know."

You can support Leeds Hyde Park Women's summer fundraiser by clicking here.

