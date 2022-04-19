Daniel Clark-Bland, a project manager based in Kirkstall, Leeds, has set himself the ambitious goal to complete both the Snowdon by Night Challenge, as well as a trek in Machu Picchu, Peru, in honour of his late friend Gemma Moore

Gemma passed away in 2020 aged 39-years-old at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice following a battle with cancer.

Daniel, 36, said he wanted to raise funds for the charity after seeing firsthand the invaluable care they provide.

He said: “Sue Ryder cared for Gem for months, keeping her as comfortable and as pain-free as possible.

"We are forever indebted to them for the love, care, and compassion they showed her and her loved ones.

“It is a really special place – a place of genuine care and important work, not just for patients but the support they gave to Rick, Gemma’s husband, and to her family and friends during and after her illness. "

"There are so many great charities out there, but I think you only really get to know about hospices and the important work they do when you need to use them and that is a really sad fact.”

Taking place on May 7 and 8, Snowdon by Night will see Daniel and other participants climbing the highest mountain in England and Wales at 1085m - a popular summit trek by daytime, but a testing challenge by night.

Daniel explained: “I am looking forward to doing it at night and sitting to watch the sunrise.

"I am sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere with other participants too as we are all doing something a bit different to raise money and awareness for Sue Ryder.”

After completing the Snowden climb, Daniel will set off for Machu Picchu on October 15 to complete a self-funded trek before returning home on October 24.

Daniel added: “It is going to be an incredible experience and I feel really privileged to be able to go.

“I feel a little bit nervous – I am not sure if my knees can take it!

"This is going to be something for me to be able to do and remember Gemma in the process - achieving it in her memory will be really special.

"This is my way of saying thank you to Sue Ryder.”

Daniel is no stranger when it comes to fundraising challenges and events, having completed last year’s Three Peaks Challenge.

He has also organised quizzes, coffee mornings, gin tasting events and much more all to raise money for Sue Ryder.

He said: “I have got so much from my fundraising and my adventures for Sue Ryder.

"I feel like Gemma would be proud.”

He has already raised over £4,985 for Sue Ryder in his fundraising efforts and hopes to raise even more this year.

For more information or to donate to Daniel’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dcbchallenges4gem.

Kirsty Christmas, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to Daniel.

"He is a very loyal and committed supporter of Sue Ryder and we cannot thank him enough for his ongoing fundraising efforts.

"We are amazed at how dedicated Daniel is, he continually shows his appreciation for the hospice, and it is very touching.

"The money he has raised, and continues to raise, will make an enormous difference to helping us sustain our end-of-life care services, so we appreciate every last penny.

"On behalf of everyone at the hospice, we want to say a massive thank you.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the Snowdon by Night or Three Peaks Challenge 2022, the hospice’s fundraising team would love to hear from you.

Contact them on 0113 203 3376 or email [email protected]