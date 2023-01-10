Leeds Half Marathon announces new route for 2023 - date, map and how to book

Not-for-profit events company, Run For All, in partnership with Leeds City Council, has announced it will take place on Sunday, May 14 - the same day as the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Thousands of runners are expected to lace up their trainers for the event, which will see a brand-new 13.1-mile route that will take in the most scenic countryside and outer suburbs of the city.

Starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium, the 2023 Leeds Half Marathon route will take runners on a journey around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and into Bramhope before returning back to Headingley for a stadium finish.

Runners getting underway during last year's half marathon.

Runners are being encouraged to sign up to help raise for their charity of choice.

The event’s partner charities include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Alzheimer’s Society, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Candlelighters, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Due to a limited number of entries available for the event, runners are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The Leeds Half Marathon is a fantastic occasion and one that I know many, many people look forward to supporting each year.

The new route will take in more countryside.

“The council is proud to be involved with an event that promotes such a spirit of inclusivity while also doing incredible work for good causes.

“This year’s new route looks really exciting and I’m delighted that it will showcase so much of our city’s stunning countryside as well as the world-famous sporting landmark that is Headingley Stadium.”

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All, added: “We are delighted to see the return of the Leeds Half Marathon in our home city of Leeds. As a highlight in the region’s sporting calendar, we are delighted to be offering a brand-new and exciting route for participants to enjoy.

“As always, it will be our mission to facilitate an event that removes barriers to participation and we hope to inspire people to join us for a great day of running, regardless of age or ability or reason for taking part.”

The race attracts thousands of runners.

The day will also see the city play host to the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion. The event will honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE and help raise funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, as well as the MND Association.

Inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield OBE running challenges in support of his friend and team mate Burrow, it is hoped that the event will contribute to making Rob’s dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality.

