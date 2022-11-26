Gardening and fencing firm boss Reese Fletcher, 30, started a fundraiser during the pandemic in 2020, turning piles of leftover wood into more than 800 Christmas trees. The trees were sold to raise cash more than £3,600 for Christmas presents - and in 2021 they made a whopping £10,5000.

This year, Reese has set a target of £50,000, selling the wooden trees and raising funds on a JustGiving page.

Reese said: “Last year we thought why not try again but let’s try and double last year’s total. We ended up raising a mega £10,500, we hit various news platforms and social media and it was crazy.

Landscape gardening boss Reese Fletcher, 30, and his team are hoping to raise £50,000 to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children (Photo: Reese Fletcher/SWNS)

“This year we are setting the bar mega high and going to aim for a crazy 50k. We are still doing the trees again but this [JustGiving page] has been set up for the people who can’t get the trees who may still like to donate and help us reach our target.”

Reese, whose motto is ‘it’s nice to be nice’, said he was sparked into action after being touched by a video highlighting underprivileged children. He decided to knock up some Christmas trees using timber from his firm Fletcher's Fencing, Decking and Garden Maintenance.

