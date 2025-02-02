12 of the best photos from Leeds Gaming Market

People turned out in force in Leeds for an event dedicated to the world of retro gaming.

Leeds Gaming Market was held at the Royal Armouries and boasted a variety of gaming related items including retro games, computers, consoles, handhelds, artwork, apparel, import games, arcade machines and merchandise.

Veronica Luczynska as Sunday from Honkai Star Rail.

Veronica Luczynska as Sunday from Honkai Star Rail. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Colin Grist of Bradford was happy with his purchase for £45 of Mother 2 from Japan which was also released as EarthBound.

Colin Grist of Bradford was happy with his purchase for £45 of Mother 2 from Japan which was also released as EarthBound. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Plenty of variety on display for gamers.

Plenty of variety on display for gamers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The games popular with the visitors.

The games popular with the visitors. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Andrew Pattie of Forgotton Worlds gaming store with a rare FM Towns Marty by Fujitsu worth £1,100.

Andrew Pattie of Forgotton Worlds gaming store with a rare FM Towns Marty by Fujitsu worth £1,100. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

A vast array of games on display.

A vast array of games on display. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

