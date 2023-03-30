We all heard some interesting stories about how babies are made when we were a child, and we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for the funniest sex myths they once believed. Their answers did not disappoint.

Christina Farrell said: “I did actually believe babies were born via the belly button for a few years.”

Lee Brook said: “For a few months, until my mate told me otherwise, I thought we had to wee inside a woman to get her pregnant.”

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for the funniest sex myths they once believed - and their answers did not disappoint (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Georgina Crook said: “That my mum and dad tried it once got me, wasn’t sure tried it again, got my brother and then gave up.”

Rebecca Pinder said: “My son believes that despite me and my husband being together for 22 years, we only had sex six times to make him and his five siblings.”

Dawn Currie Clough said: “My daughter told her niece that she bought some seeds from Wilko's. She was seven at the time then went around telling everyone she saw about the seeds in Wilko's growing into babies.”

Nicola Harrison said: “That if i held hands with a boy I would get pregnant.”

Kirsty Shaw said: “Babies were made by swallowing a seed.”