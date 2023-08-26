Leeds Festival weather: Thunderstorms and heavy showers set to strike in Yorkshire as Met Office issues warning

A warning has been issued that thunderstorms and heavy showers could hit Leeds this afternoon, causing flash floods and disruption.

Festival goers at Bramham Park are being warned of the downpours that are forecast by the Met Office. In addition, they say there could be “some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.”

They added: "Scattered slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late morning and continue through the afternoon before fading during Saturday evening. “Whilst most places will see fairly small amounts of rain, a few places are likely to see 20 mm in around one hour and 30-40 mm in two-to-three hours. Lightning will be an additional hazard.