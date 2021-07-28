Leeds Festival: Biffy Clyro added to lineup but Queens of Stone Age drop out

Crowds at a previous Leeds Festival

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro will be a headline act after taking the place of Queens of the Stone Age.

Organisers Festival Republic said Queens of the Stone Age cannot appear due to "restrictions and logistics."

Leeds Festival will take place in Bramham Park on August 27 to 29, and tickets have already sold out.

Other acts added to the lineup include Inhaler, Russ Millions, and Holly Humberstone.

Also added to this year’s lineup are Bakar, Blanco, Chaya, Dana Dentata, Jazmin Bean, Gender Roles, Punkband, Trillary Banks, French The Kid, and Kam-Bu.

The BBC Music Introducing Stage and Late Night Leeds line-ups have also been announced.

The new additions will be joining the twin-stage headliners Liam Gallagher, Disclosure, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Stormzy.

Biffy Clyro last headlined the festival in 2017 and will be performing hits from across their catalogue, including their latest album A Celebration Of Endings.

The band said: “We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year."

It has been reported that England is expected to open its borders to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine, which could simplify logistics for music festivals with international acts on the bill.