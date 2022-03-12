Leeds farm hit by horrific flooding applies for emergency grant to help recovery of planting seeds and crops

The Kirkstall Valley Development Trust has applied for £3,900 for a polytunnel to help grow crops.

Their application said the need for the tunnel was "now urgent" and the grant would allow them to be able to build it much quicker than anticipated.

Some of the boxes of produce grown on the farm are subsidised before sale to help families using healthy start vouchers.

The farm's application - submitted by CEO Adele Rae - states: "Due to flooding from Storm Eunice, the farm has suffered flooding which covered at least half the farm.

"This is a key time for planting of crops and seeds and will impact on growing for the rest of the year.

"[The farm] have recently installed a retaining wall which they had intended to put up later this year when finances and ‘labour’ resources allowed.

"The need for this polytunnel is now urgent.

"This grant would allow them to build the poly tunnel much quicker than anticipated and consequently to keep growing.

"Some of the veg boxes they sell are subsidised and provide veg boxes for families using healthy start vouchers."

The appeal was made to the Inner West Community Committee due to meet on March 16.

Barca Leeds - a well-being service which provides early intervention and prevention support for young people - has also made an application for more than £9,000.

The charity "would like to pilot a young people’s social prescribing project in Bramley for 12 months".

Their application states: "Social prescribing is a way in which GP’s, nurses and health professionals can refer to a ‘non clinical’ service to support with an individual’s health and well-being. It provides the individual with a ‘key worker’ who can spend quality one-to-one time to provide a holistic package of support tailored around their needs and lifestyles.

"They can connect people to community groups or local services to offer social, emotional and practical support."

The meeting to decide the plans - with a committee of nine councillors - is set to be held on March 16 at West Leeds Activity Centre in Lenhurst Avenue, Armley.