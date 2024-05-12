People of Leeds: 13 famous faces who were born and raised in our city including Mel B and Ricky Wilson

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th May 2024, 16:30 BST

A multitude of famous people have hailed from Leeds over the years, ranging from musicians to sports superstars and TV personalities.

There's a treasure trove of homegrown talent in the city, from film icons to talented musicians and athletic titans.

We've put together our pick of the famous faces who have called Leeds their home.

Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

From acting to football, each of them has left an indelible mark on their chosen field, proving the influence of this Yorkshire city.

Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies.

1. Helen Fielding

Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Singer Corrine Bailey Rae became an overnight star with the release of 'Put Your Records On' in 2006 and has gone on to release three high-calibre albums. She was born in Leeds in 1979.

2. Corrine Bailey Rae

Singer Corrine Bailey Rae became an overnight star with the release of 'Put Your Records On' in 2006 and has gone on to release three high-calibre albums. She was born in Leeds in 1979. Photo: David Jensen

Photo Sales
While technically not raised in Leeds, the Norwegian footballer was born in Leeds in 200 while his his father Alfie Haaland was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League.

3. Erling Haaland

While technically not raised in Leeds, the Norwegian footballer was born in Leeds in 200 while his his father Alfie Haaland was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Singer Mel B, also known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, has made her mark in the performing world over the years, and she's proud to have hailed from the city of Leeds.

4. Mel B

Singer Mel B, also known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, has made her mark in the performing world over the years, and she's proud to have hailed from the city of Leeds. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Accomplished sports presenter and former athlete Gabby Logan is renowned for her expertise in broadcasting. She was born in Leeds and attended both Cardinal Heenan High School and Notre Dame Sixth Form College.

5. Gabby Logan

Accomplished sports presenter and former athlete Gabby Logan is renowned for her expertise in broadcasting. She was born in Leeds and attended both Cardinal Heenan High School and Notre Dame Sixth Form College. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win.

6. Nicola Adams

Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMusiciansTalentMel B

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.