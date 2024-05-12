There's a treasure trove of homegrown talent in the city, from film icons to talented musicians and athletic titans.
We've put together our pick of the famous faces who have called Leeds their home.
From acting to football, each of them has left an indelible mark on their chosen field, proving the influence of this Yorkshire city.
1. Helen Fielding
Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies. Photo: Submitted
2. Corrine Bailey Rae
Singer Corrine Bailey Rae became an overnight star with the release of 'Put Your Records On' in 2006 and has gone on to release three high-calibre albums. She was born in Leeds in 1979. Photo: David Jensen
3. Erling Haaland
While technically not raised in Leeds, the Norwegian footballer was born in Leeds in 200 while his his father Alfie Haaland was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League. Photo: Getty Images
4. Mel B
Singer Mel B, also known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, has made her mark in the performing world over the years, and she's proud to have hailed from the city of Leeds. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
5. Gabby Logan
Accomplished sports presenter and former athlete Gabby Logan is renowned for her expertise in broadcasting. She was born in Leeds and attended both Cardinal Heenan High School and Notre Dame Sixth Form College. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Nicola Adams
Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
