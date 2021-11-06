Leeds family left "with clothes on their backs" after devastating fire destroyed house

Huge Leeds United fans Tasha Goodall, 35, Steven burrows, 32, and their children Connor burrows, 11 and 10-year-old Olivia burrows were woken by neighbours banging on the door of their home on Swarcliffe Drive, Swarcliffe in the early hours of this morning (Nov 6).

A fire - believed to have been caused by an electrical fault according to Tasha's sister Becky - has ripped through their home and gutted the attic and rooms of the property.

Thankfully, the family managed to escape the blaze.

The family have been left with nothing after the fire. PIC: Becky Law

However, they have not been allowed back into the home due to the devastating damage and have "only the clothes they're wearing", sister Becky told the YEP.

Now, a fundraiser has been set up to help the family on GoFundMe.

Becky Law, Tasha's sister, said: "My sister went to bed as usual last night, with her partner and my niece and nephew being in the house.

"Then they got woke up by neighbours banging on their doors saying their house is on fire.

"They quickly got out.

"They found out the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

"My sister has not been allowed in the house at all, they literally have the clothes they're wearing."

Almost £1,000 has been raised for the family in less than an hour at the time of writing.

