Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A successful Leeds businesswoman has revealed she was once homeless, amid warnings from a charity that a rising number of people in the region are also “on the brink”.

Martina Woodworth said that her world was shattered after her dad’s sudden death when she was just 13. Having found herself living in poverty, she later became homeless.

“The fear and hopelessness I felt during that time was crippling,” said Martina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds businesswoman Martina Woodworth has revealed she was once homeless, amid warnings from a charity that a rising number of people in the region are also “on the brink”. | Submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has spoken about her experience to help launch one of Yorkshire’s biggest annual charity fundraisers.

The 'Leeds CEO Sleepout', which will take place at Elland Road on October 17, is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for causes across Yorkshire to deal with the region’s worsening homeless crisis.

Thankfully for Martina, her story had a happy ending. After obtaining a university degree, she forged a successful teaching career and developed award-winning education programs used all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a leading educational consultant, she is supporting the 'Leeds CEO Sleepout' after having been helped when she was at her lowest point.

“I grew up in a normal, loving safe home but my dad’s death when I was just 13 changed everything,” said Martina.

“I found myself living in poverty and my mum turned to alcohol to cope but we had almost no money to eat, keep the heating on, or wash our clothes.”

The family lost their business and eventually their home, resulting in Martina being split from her siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having still done well at school, she managed to secure a university place, but after a spot of sofa surfing, found herself once again living on the streets.

“I remember at one point sharing a tin of baked beans with a neighbour as that’s all there was to eat, but it was support from people like that which allowed me to get back on my feet,” recalled Martina, who eventually found stability after securing a council flat.

“Things were tough. But when I got my degree, I realised that I could overcome anything.”

The charity behind the upcoming sleepout has warned that across Yorkshire, an increasing number of people are finding themselves on the brink of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Sleepout’s ‘Nobody is Safe’ campaign was launched due to the rising number of professionals turning to food banks and finding themselves on the brink of homelessness. | Vincent Cole

Bianca Robinson, of the charity, said that the cost-of-living crisis has left many “perilously close” to the streets.

She recently launched a campaign called ‘Nobody’s Safe’. It aims to raise awareness of just how devastating the current climate can be, with the likes of teachers and NHS workers increasingly turning to foodbanks – and many being “on the brink” of losing their homes.

“It was once taken for granted that having a career would mean there was always food in the fridge and a roof over your head, but for too many professionals across Yorkshire, that’s sadly no longer a given,” said Bianca, the charity’s CEO.

“People’s security has been shattered, and in the UK there are now over 300,000 people classed as homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s enough to fill Elland Road almost eight times over, and the scariest aspect is that the problem is only getting worse. Unfortunately, it is often up to the third sector to pick up the pieces.

“The Leeds CEO Sleepout raises thousands for multiple local causes that are making a real difference daily across Yorkshire, and in just one night, you can help change people’s lives.”

Susan Allen, the Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, is among those who will be braving the October chill.

She will be raising funds for FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity working to redistribute surplus food from the food industry to over 8,000 causes across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “At Yorkshire Building Society, a core part of our purpose is helping people improve their financial wellbeing and find a place to call home.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with FareShare to support them in their mission to tackle the problem of food waste for social good, and to help lift people out of financial hardship and into the world of work.”

“This October I’ll be joining colleagues from Yorkshire Building Society’s senior leadership team and other business leaders to take part in the CEO Sleepout in Leeds.

“In aid of FareShare, we’ll be spending a night outdoors and gaining a small insight into the challenges facing local people in the grip of financial hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CEO Sleepout is a fantastic opportunity for business leaders to come together at events across the UK to raise money for charities that support people affected by homelessness and help to lift people out of poverty.”