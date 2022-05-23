Leeds entrepreneur devastated after adults smash up her 'Barbie Box' at party

Karina Sheard, 34, has created a very successful business taking the box - alongside a host of actresses who dress up as characters - around the country to events.

So far, Karina - whose business operated under the name 'Where dreams come true UK' - has only offered the services to events for children.

However, she got a request from a group of adults to have the box at their party and decided to make an exception to test the water.

The box was smashed up at the party and has put a halt to Karina's business

To her disgust, when she went to pick up the box after the event, it had been smashed to pieces.

The box was split in half and panelling had been broken.

Karina has now been forced to halt her business while the box is repaired.

"It’s just heartbreaking because it has a domino effect", she said.

"My girls who work for me are then also at a loss due to cancellations of parties."

"I would hate this to happen to anyone else."

Karina said she was approached by a woman on Facebook who asked if she could rent the photo booth box for her daughter's hen party in South Yorkshire.

With her partner, Karina delivered the box and helped to set it up for the event on April 30.

"We were so excited as the Barbie box is a bespoke piece made to a high spec from a company called Three Create", Karina explained.

"Even the paint was specially mixed to get the perfect Barbie colour.

"We’ve always rented it to children's parties and we’re so excited to receive pictures from our first ever adult event!

"We received a text saying they loved the box and asked when we would be back to pick it up.

"I replied the Sunday that week.

"When we arrived to pick the box up it was completely trashed.

"The wood pieces that hold it together were completely snapped off.

"There were scratches all over it, paint all chipped and mud all over it."

Karina alleged the party was described as for '60 people' but had been told more than 400 turned up.

"The DJ stopped at 10pm and refused to play another song as they were chucking beer all over his equipment", she said.

"They broke a Prosecco stand and a doughnut wall.

"30 out of the 60 chair covers had been urinated on.

"The toilets were trashed and someone had stolen a toilet seat.

"They were all fighting.

"Hair extensions and hair clips left all over the floor along with blood."

Karina said the woman who booked the box had now blocked her on Facebook.

"I am now left with a broken box and had to cancel a five year old's Barbie themed birthday party", she added.