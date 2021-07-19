Leeds enjoys fun in the sun as the city sizzles

Visitors on the boats on the River Wharfe in Otley on Sunday afternoon. PIC: Tony Johnson

The city’s green spaces, such as Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, were also popular choices for those looking for a peaceful place to soak up in the sunshine.

After the mercury rose as high as 29C this weekend, the city looks set for another week of high temperatures and clear skies.

Sonia Azimi and Grace Mellor take pictures of the wild flowers in Golden Acre Park on Sunday afternoon. PIC: Tony Johnson

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 27 or 28 degrees until Thursday when the sunshine makes way for cloudier spells and sunny intervals. Those sunny intervals are forecast to continue on Friday with temperatures cooling slightly to a maximum of 24C and lows of 14C overnight.

A cloudy start on Saturday will give way to sunny internals with a 40 per cent chance of showers and highs of 22C.

