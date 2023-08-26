Leeds e-bike scheme: Every docking station across the city as launch date confirmed
The scheme will allow people to hire an electric bike and cycle between different parts of the inner city, in what’s been hailed as a potential gamechanger for Leeds.
Exact prices are yet to be confirmed, but Beryl Bikes, who will run the new system, have said it will cost users “less than the price of a cup of coffee”.
The company, which won a contract from Leeds City Council to organise the travel scheme, already runs similar e-bike systems in other major cities across the UK.
An initial 350 or so bikes will be available to hire at docking stations across the city centre, Holbeck, Headingley and Weetwood during the first phase of the scheme. More bikes are likely to be made available in future months.
An online council document outlining the scheme, which confirmed the launch date, said that residents and business located near a proposed docking station, “have been written to advising them of the proposals and seeking feedback where they had concerns”.
It added: “Only a small number of objections were received and the station deployment proposals have changed in response to the feedback.”
Where e-bike docking stations will be (selected locations)
- Town Hall
- Dortmund Square, The Headrow (outside TK Maxx)
- George Street
- City College, Hunslet Lane
- Leeds General Infirmary, Jubilee Wing
- Leeds Arena, Clay Pit Lane
- Victoria Gate, Eastgate
- Waterloo Street
- Playhouse Gardens
- The Calls
- Woodhouse Moor North
- The University of Leeds, Parkinson Building I and II
- Leeds Beckett University, The Acre
- Leeds Beckett Carnegie Building