Leeds driver 'fined' woman for going into labour in taxi after waters broke on way to hospital

A taxi driver allegedly told a woman from Leeds she had to help clean up - after she went into labour in his car.

Aiden Ibbotson, 23, said his partner Dana Harrison, 23, was told she had to pay £50 for causing a mess in the car by the driver - as he dropped her at the door of St James's Hospital in Leeds on the way to give birth.

Dana Harrison and her partner Aiden Ibbotson with their baby Blake, pictured at their home at Seacroft, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme

Dana had desperately called for a RoadRunners taxi from her home in Seacroft to the hospital as her contractions started, eleven days earlier than her baby was due.

However, Aiden - who was fishing with friends at the time - said Dana was taken on a longer route to hospital and her waters had broken on the way.

When the taxi finally arrived at the hospital, Dana was reportedly told "are you going to clean the car?" by the driver - who has not been identified - as she was rushed into the hospital.

Aiden said midwives had been left shocked by the reaction of the driver - who allegedly told Dana she had to pay a £50 fine for the journey.

Baby Blake, pictured at home in Seacroft, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme

He said: "She ended up giving him £30 on top of the fare, which was more than usual because he had gone the long way anyway.

"I couldn't believe it when she told me."

Aiden rushed from his fishing trip to be by the side of his partner as soon as possible.

He said the midwives couldn't believe the attitude of the driver.

Aiden added: "Apparently the driver said he was going to wait outside the hospital for someone to bring wipes out to clean the car.

"The midwives were clearly shocked by his actions.

"She had started to give birth in his car and the baby's head had started to come out.

"Dana near enough had the baby in her hands.

"What could she do?"

Thankfully, Dana gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Blake in the hospital a short time later.

Aiden added: "I have tried to call the company but they have said I can only accept their apologies and they won't tell me who the driver was.

"I asked for his badge number which would've been in his car but they would not give it to me.

"I am so angry."

Roadrunners was approached for comment.